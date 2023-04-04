Ensuring equitable access to fast and reliable internet service greatly improves quality of life, providing access to government services, telehealth and distance learning, as well as enhanced public safety and economic development opportunities. Yet, as technology continues to advance, many rural communities continue to see a widening of the digital divide. Creating digital equity through widespread broadband internet access is vital for civic and cultural engagement, commerce and employment, education, healthcare, emergency preparedness, and other essential services. As this issue comes to the forefront of discussions among local governments, businesses, and other stakeholders, Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC) is committed to ensuring that the nine-county Apalachee Region is able to address current limitations and barriers, and assist communities in developing and implementing a plan that will promote equitable, high-speed internet access.
In partnership with the Florida State University (FSU) Barnebey Planning & Development Lab, ARPC recently completed a Broadband Feasibility Study for both Liberty and Wakulla counties. Funded through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant program, the studies focused on determining areas of insufficient broadband infrastructure, identifying potential service providers, and determining the needed improvements and associated costs in order to subsequently seek out funding for construction of broadband infrastructure. Community input remained a high priority throughout the project, and staff provided a total of 25 in-person opportunities (including public noticed meetings and outreach events) for citizens of Liberty and Wakulla counties to provide feedback regarding broadband internet accessibility and affordability.
Rural counties often face many challenges in providing reliable and affordable broadband internet access to all residents and essential community buildings, such as libraries or schools. Information gathered during the feasibility study fieldwork identified these difficulties, which include State of Florida regulations, funding, lengthy implementation, lack of internet service providers, and insufficient data. Staff developed several strategies to help overcome these barriers. Formulated from market research, case studies, and public input, these strategies will assist local governments in determining the best path forward for broadband implementation.
As rural counties generally have a smaller population and more limited government resources than their urban counterparts, collaboration among rural communities throughout the Apalachee Region is essential to achieving wide-spread broadband access. Recognizing the increased benefits of addressing this issue as a Region, ARPC applied for and received funding through the Florida DEO Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) grant program to establish a Regional Technology Planning Team and create an accompanying Regional Broadband Plan and Map. This project represents a natural extension of recent and on-going local- and state-level broadband planning efforts by serving to fill the gap and align efforts between state and local planning projects – such as the feasibility studies in Liberty and Wakulla counties – to ensure that the predominantly rural, nine-county Apalachee Region of Northwest Florida is in the best possible position to access state, federal, and private resources for broadband network expansion. The Apalachee Regional Technology Planning Team consists of a representative from each of the nine counties within the Apalachee Region (Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla counties) as well as other stakeholders throughout the public and private sectors in accordance with Florida Statute 288.9961(4)(b).
Together, the Apalachee Regional Technology Planning Team is working to create a Regional Broadband Plan to serve as a guide for local decision makers in expanding broadband internet coverage in their communities, and outline steps for future projects to expand access and forecast future challenges in the construction and operation of the anticipated broadband infrastructure. In addition, ARPC staff is gathering data to develop a digital, interactive, regional broadband map for use in the ongoing process of understanding needs and filling gaps in the Apalachee Region’s digital divide.
Through the highlighted projects, ARPC is diligently working to keep the entire Apalachee Region moving forward with broadband assessment and deployment at an effective and sustainable pace. To learn more about ARPC and their work within the Apalachee Region, please visit arpc.org.
