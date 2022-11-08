Thank you to Duane Treadon for submitting the following article:
Over the weekend the Flotilla held its monthly meeting. The big talk of the meeting was the Flotilla’s participating in the upcoming FSU Military Appreciation Day being held Nov. 19 before the game.
Member Tim Ashley has been working with USCG Station Panama City and USCG recruiters based out of Mobile, Alabama.
Station Panama City will be sending over one of their fast response vessels and crew for a static display. The vessel will be trailered over with a crew of three. The recruiters will set up an information station and talk about the Coast Guard and Coast Guard life.
Our Flotilla will have a station and provide information about the Auxiliary as well as safe boating.
In addition to the information, those attending can expect some interaction, such as throwing a heaving line and learning nautical knots. There will be something for everyone! We hope you will come out and say hi.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident.
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com.
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For information, visit www.cgaux.org.
