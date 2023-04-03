Annual Lionfish Festival ahead

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Destin–Fort Walton Beach will celebrate the ninth annual Lionfish Festival on May 20 and 21 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin.
This outdoor event is free, open to the public and will feature family-friendly activities, art, diving and marine conservation booths, live music, fillet demonstrations, and the world’s largest lionfish tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.
Tournament Details
Are you a diver interested in registering for the world’s largest lionfish tournament? This year’s competition includes categories for most lionfish, largest lionfish and smallest lionfish with nearly $100,000 worth of prizes up for grabs! For official tournament rules and registration instructions, visit EmeraldCoastOpen.com.
Spiny lobster season reopens Aug. 6
The spiny lobster recreational and commercial seasons close to harvest in state and federal waters starting April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July, which is July 26 and 27 this year.
It’s almost spring and that means it’s peak mating season for horseshoe crabs. Help biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) gather valuable information about these ancient creatures by reporting sightings on the online survey.
Horseshoe crabs mate by pairing up with a smaller male attached to a larger female. They then crawl onto the beach up to the high tide line, the female digs a nest and lays her eggs, all while the male is attached and fertilizing the freshly laid eggs. They mate year-round but it is most common to see mating groups along the shore of sandy lower-wave action beaches in March and April as well as September and October.
Beachgoers will have the best luck spotting horseshoe crabs around high tide, within a few days of a new or full moon.
Reporting horseshoe crab sightings provides valuable information to the FWC about habitat use, population distribution and environmental conditions for nesting. Although horseshoe crabs have existed for more than 450 million years, scientists are still learning about Florida populations. Public sighting information helps FWC researchers target nesting beaches for the Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch Program, a citizen-science based initiative to collect data throughout the state.
Happy hunting and fishing,
Al Hartman
