Ann Jeanyne Thomas-Stokeley, affectionately known as “Jeanyne”, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2023 at the age of 61.
Jeanyne was born in Tallahassee, Florida on March 6, 1962 to parents Waldo E. Thomas and Phyllis Ann Spears-Thomas. She enjoyed barrel racing and loved horses. She was a lover of nature and all animals and never went anywhere without her beloved bulldog, Brutus. Jeanyne is remembered for her sense of humor, her laid-back demeanor, and her heart of gold. She was always doing for others, even when she had little herself.
She is survived by her adoring mother, Phyllis Ann Spears-Thomas of Crawfordville (partner, James Carl “Bo” Patterson of Tallahassee); son Jeffery Wayne Stokeley, Jr. of Erwin, Tennessee; brother Ronnie Eugene Thomas (Chantal) of Tallahassee; aunts Peggy Marie Smith of Crawfordville, Billie E. Turner of Texas and Janet Schwiensburg of Crawfordville; nephew Kevin Wayne Thomas, Sr. (Dora) of Orlando; great-nieces Kayla Thomas (Ron Ron’s daughter) of Tallahassee and Alyssa Thomas of Orlando; great-nephew Kevin Wayne Thomas, Jr. of Orlando and last but not least, Jeanyne’s treasured companion Chand Mistry of Crawfordville. She also leaves behind a host of beloved cousins, extended family members, and friends.
Jeanyne is now reunited with her father, her nephew Ronnie Eugene “Ron Ron” Thomas, Jr. as well as four aunts and three uncles who preceded her in passing.
In lieu of flowers, Jeanyne would encourage memorial contributions to the Wakulla County Animal Shelter: 1 Oak St. Crawfordville, Florida 32327. Jeanyne’s family would also like to thank Denise Crawford for all of her love, care and help.
Rocky Bevis and Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the family with their arrangements.
