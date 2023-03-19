“She didn’t know what its story was or what kind of storm lay hidden inside of it. She only knew it needed a friend as badly as she did.” – A.J. Sky, “Firestorm”
Animal shelters all over the United States are overwhelmed with number of stray animals and owner surrenders. Animals are being surrendered in record numbers in the United States.
When shelters are full, decisions are left to the person, or people who work in these facilities. There are many cogs that make the wheel turn in these places.
Roughly 65 percent of animal shelter employees seek other employment after 2 years. Only 5 percent of employees of animal shelters in the United States have been in the industry more than 11 years.
The toll this kind of job takes is not something every person can handle more than a short period of time. What goes on behind the office doors could surprise most. Some people think the people who sit at these desks, clean these kennels, and nurture the animals that come through a shelter every day are cold and heartless. What the public doesn’t see is that for every animal that comes in, ours are the faces they see as their owners drive away. They are also the ones that scan stray animals for microchips and post on social media to help reunite these babies with families that could be missing their furry family members.
Animal shelter staff care for many animals over a year’s time, but they also help the people involved in the lives of these animals. They offer solutions to help these animals stay with the families they have known their whole lives.
Education to help the public know the way animals should be taken care of, or the pro’s of altering an animal. Sometimes shelter staffers are the ones advocating for making a tough choice when it is time to end an animal’s suffering.
Shelter staff members are also the ones using their voices to speak up for those who have none. Neglect and abuse of animals happens and shelter staff are the ones who take custody of these animals and nurse the wounds both physical, and hidden behind eyes that have seen more than most of us can fathom.
There will always be controversy over how matters with animals involved are handled. A decision to euthanize an animal is never a decision any staff member wants to make. It is the part of the job that takes the largest toll on the heart of these individuals. Every life matters, and when the decision is made to euthanize it is a solemn occasion. I cannot speak for every shelter across the United States, but I can say that any animal that leaves this world here goes out of this world surrounded by love no matter how they ended up at the animal shelter.
Thanks to adopters and rescues, Wakulla’s euthanasia rate for 2022 was 7.2 percent versus the national average of 24.4 percent.
Many will never understand how the people who choose to work in this field do it, but we choose to advocate for those who have no voice. When those who don’t understand what an animal shelter looks from the outside, it can be hard to understand – but don’t be afraid to ask why something is going on.
We are here to help, and the way we do that is by answering the sometimes rough question: Why?
Christina Merritt is an Animal Services Specialist at Wakulla Animal Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.