Angela Swain of Medart Elementary School: Teacher
Angela Swain is Medart Elementary School February Teacher of the Month. Swain has taught second and third grade at Medart and is currently varying exceptionalities teacher. She joined Wakulla County Schools in 2005 after hearing that Wakulla County has awesome schools.
Swain said, “I really enjoy working with students. I love being able to break down problems in math so that the students are able to understand the concept. I absolutely love when the students finally understand how to complete an assignment that they may have struggled on before. When you see their excitement about finally getting it, it puts a smile on my face!”
Medart Elementary Principal Stan Ward said, “Mrs. Swain is a master of her craft! She develops positive relationships with all of her students, and in turn they work hard to make her proud. Her calm and caring demeanor puts students at ease so that the most challenging of tasks seem doable with her support. As a teacher coach she supports her peers by offering assistance wherever needed by sharing her experiences and knowledge from the classroom. I can’t think of anyone better to represent our school as Teacher of the Month, and we are all extremely grateful to be in the trenches with Mrs. Swain each day at Medart Elementary!”
