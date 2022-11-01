An out-of-this-world sleepover

In an adventure of intergalactic proportions, Wakulla’s Cub Scouts Pack 5 spent an incredible night exploring, discovering and dreaming at a one-of-a-kind Overnight Adventures program on Oct. 22, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island.
About 50 Scouts and chaperones from Wakulla slept underneath a 363-foot-long Saturn V moon rocket. This is the world’s largest rocket and it actually went to the moon! The Scouts were inspired by various educational exhibits, space documentaries, hands-on challenges, a scavenger hunt, exciting space simulator experiences, and some even got to meet a real NASA astronaut. Interested in joining Cub Scouts? Contact Cubmaster Jacob Blakesley at jblakesley50140@gmail.com to learn more about getting started in the exciting world of scouting!
