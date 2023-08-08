Recently, American Legion Post 114 volunteered to become a Commemorative Partner with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. On behalf of a grateful Nation, the Post will recognize, thank, and honor United States military veterans who served during the Vietnam War. The President of the United States officially launched the national commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War on Memorial Day 2012. The program will run until Veterans Day 2025, and as a partner, Post 114 will hold several ceremonies, including Veterans Day, over the next few years.
The Commemorative Partner Program is a hometown-centric, veteran-focused initiative designed to assist the people of the United States in giving thanks and honoring Vietnam veterans and their families where they live: For those who fought, including prisoners of war or those listed as missing in action, for their service and sacrifice, and to honor the families of these veterans. It aims to highlight the service of the Armed Forces during the war, as well as the contributions of agencies and organizations that served with or in support of the Armed Forces. It also aims to pay tribute to the contributions made on the home front, to highlight advances in technology, science, and medicine related to military research conducted during the Vietnam War, and to recognize the contributions and sacrifices made by our allies during the war.
The United States recognizes the sacrifices of 9 million heroes who served during the Vietnam War, and we should never allow personal disapproval of war to become prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. All were called to serve; no one could self-determine where they were stationed, and all were seen in the same way by a country that could not separate the war from the warrior. Every person who served during this period earned and rightly deserves our profound thanks.
The veterans of American Legion Post 114 are proud to have served with or follow in the footsteps of those who served in the Vietnam era. Immediately after becoming a Commemorative partner, the 51 percent of the Post that are not Vietnam veterans began planning the surprise Welcome Home Ceremony to be held for the 49 percent that are (Vietnam era veterans). And that would become the Post’s inaugural ceremony. With the Post voting to hold a summer social (casual dinner and chatting) at the July meeting, the Vietnam veterans were surprised before dinner with their Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin, a Lapel Pin Fact Sheet, and a well-deserved thank you!
They will be holding a second “Welcome Home” ceremony on Saturday, September 16, 2023, for those living in or visiting Wakulla on that date. Living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin. If you are eligible and would like to participate, please email ALPost114@hotmail.com or stop by the library’s circulation desk and see Roxann. They do not want to be short on pins, so they are requesting a sign-up for this event. Space is limited, but there will be more held on future dates.
American Legion Post 114 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the 3rd Monday monthly, in the library’s main meeting room. You do not have to serve in combat to become a member of the Legion. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since December 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion.
