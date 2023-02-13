Always my thoughts were on the sea, the wonder and the waiting for the nets to come up, the crackle of the boat’s radio at night, the good talks between the shrimpers as they dragged their nets over the bottom, hoping to hit the shrimp and to hit them right. Gladly, I endured the sudden storms, the waves madly rocking the boat, showering the sea over the deck, the discomforts and sleepless nights on the craft. Even when I was wretchedly seasick – as the shrimpers said, “pink around the gills” – it was still glorious! I was a free man.
When I was not shrimping, I went out seining for specimens. Every morning, at the crack of dawn, the purse-seiners chugged out with their big boats, circling the offshore islands, watching the still waters for a ripple, waiting for the mullet to jump.
When the right moment came and the fish were cornered where they wanted them, the captain shouted, “Let’s get her!” And as the boat circled the fish, the crew leaped into the shallows and fed out yards and yards of black webbing and bobbing yellow corks, engulfing the frantic schools of mullet, redfish, speckled trout, and mackerel. The beating and charging of fish against the webbing as the net was dragged up on the shore churned the water into foam as thousands of pounds of frantic fish fought the slowly shrinking-in webbing and were hopelessly engulfed.
I would stand with hands raw and sore from pulling the lead line and webbing, helping the fishermen haul their catch into the boats, while they in turn helped me pick out the “trash” – the cowfish, batfish, sharks, electric rays, sea hares, and jellyfish that I needed for specimens.
Then it was back to my house trailer in Carrabelle with my specimens. I had to identify the animals and develop skills in preserving them. I spent hours anesthetizing sea anemones in preserving trays. Each problem was unique, and each had to be solved. How could I keep a brittle starfish from breaking off its limbs? What was the ideal way of preserving the delicate comb jellyfish could they be shipped to Chicago and get there alive? This education was seldom smooth sailing. If the shrimp boats were not running I went skin diving for specimens – or beachcombing, but if the tides were too high, I had to wait two weeks for the right low tide. Sometimes it rained for a month, and then I was as much out of work as any fisherman. Some of the animals, like the comb jellies, were unpredictable; I never knew when I would see them come twirling, shimmering, and spinning into the bay again.”
After six months of this happy life, I began to feel a gnawing discontent. I knew I did not want to be a fisherman, nor did I want to be a mere peddler of specimens. I still had a craving for books and knowledge, and I dreamed of becoming an important aid to scientific researchers and educators. By combing the beaches and by observation I learned something about the natural history of the intertidal animals, and with the books that I had been reading, I felt that there was something I had to offer to science after all.
Eventually I gave up my carefree life as larger and more important orders came in for live specimens. When I had saved up enough money I made a small down payment on an old army barracks. It had many failings – the floor sagged, the roof leaked, the shower was broken, and you had to be careful going into the bathroom; one heavy step and you would go through to the ground. But it had the advantage of being within my means and on easy terms. Also it was on the Gulf and I could buy specimens from the local crabbers. And I was in love with the landscape, because instead of the usual motels that bordered Florida’s beaches this was practically virginal land. The town of Panacea had never been cleared for civilization. The bay was bordered by tall, tall pine trees, massive branching water oaks heavy with drooping strands of Spanish moss, and ancient cypress swamps with big old alligators. I had been supplying specimens under my own name, but with the purchase of real estate – never mind how shabby it looked; I had dreams of making it look important and significant – I called myself a company. But the company was only earning enough to keep itself going. And as businessmen know, all my earnings went back into the building, equipment, and supplies. Little by little I made my barracks livable and converted it into a rather primitive laboratory. As more orders came in, I repaired the roof and had shelves, sinks, and laboratory tables installed.”
And thus began Gulf Specimen Marine Lab
Jack Rudloe is President of Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories Inc. and Aquarium in Panacea.
