Alaina Miller of Wakulla Middle School: Teacher
Alaina Miller of Wakulla Middle School is February Teacher of the Month. Miller is currently a math teacher at Wakulla Middle School. She previously taught chorus at Wakulla Middle and Riversprings Middle School and taught various musical courses at Raa Middle School. When asked what was most enjoyable about her job Miller noted, “Teaching music or teaching mathematics, you experience different challenges and joys. Regardless of the subject, the ability to show kids they are more able than they think brings me great happiness and satisfaction. It’s the ‘why’ for me. Yes, there are extreme challenges in education today, but what keeps me in my classroom are the moments when my subject becomes ‘easy’ for the student.” Wakulla Middle School Principal Simeon Nelson said the following of Miller: “We are so thankful to have a Wildcat like Alaina Miller at Wakulla Middle School. She truly highlights what it means to be a highly effective teacher and mentor to students on a daily basis. The way Mrs. Miller scaffolds instruction for her students and meets them where they are at is truly a testament to her skills. Her classroom may sometimes feel chaotic, but it’s definitely an organized chaos where students grow and learn in a supported environment. Mrs. Miller is a valuable asset to our organization, and we are lucky to have her!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.