Wakulla 4-H sent four youth to compete at the State Shotgun Match on March 25 in Jacksonville. The Florida 4-H Shotgun State Match is a 150-target event open to eligible Senior or Intermediate Florida 4-H members.
The Wakulla 4-H team included Intermediate level competitor Blake Harrell and senior level competitors Carter Christensen, Emiliano Cadena, and Noah Pearson. Blake Harrell, who competed in the Intermediate division for youth ages 11 to 13, placed first in trap shooting, second in skeet shooting, and was awarded first place overall in the Intermediate division.
Participants shoot two rounds of 25 clays in skeet, trap, and sporting clays for a total of 150 targets. Ribbons are awarded for each event. Teams are eligible to win medallions. Individual overall winners received trophies. Intermediate youth are ages 11 to 13 and senior youth are ages 14 to 18. Senior competitors who participate in the state match are eligible to qualify to represent Florida at the national competition. The top four seniors have the option to attend participate in nationals. Intermediates do not advance beyond the state match.
The Wakulla 4-H Shotgun Club is open to youth ages 10 to 18. The club meets monthly at the Wakulla Sheriff’s Shooting Range and travels to Talon Range in Midway for additional practices during competition season. Coaches for the club include Mike Pearson, David Pienta, and Karl Gruebel.
For information about how to participate in Wakulla 4-H Shooting Sports, visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/wakulla/ 4-h-youth-development/ or call 850-926-3931. New club members will be accepted in August 2023.
Interested in becoming a 4-H volunteer? 4-H accepts new volunteers throughout the year. Contact 4-H agent Rachel Pienta for information at r.pienta@ufl.edu.
