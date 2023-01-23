Of the three homes I have lived in that had my name on the deed, I have had flooding in one, a truss-cracking microburst in another, and in my current residence, a big tree that fell across the front of the house in Hurricane Michael, with only a couple branches punching comparatively small holes in the roof over the spare room – a minor miracle compared to how massive the old water oak was.
Nancy Floyd Richardson, the advertising account executive, has home ownership stories of her own – the most recent of which involves a family of squirrels that decided to stake their own home ownership claim to her attic.
Whether it’s a family of squatter squirrels, mysterious leaks under the kitchen sink or in the roof, a massive tree that needs to go, or upgrades, updates and other home maintenance and improvement projects, keeping up with our homes can be stressful, challenging, expensive – and rewarding.
With this in mind, we are launching Welcome Home, a new quarterly section inside this edition of The Wakulla News. In the first issue of Welcome Home, look for information on topics such as choosing a real estate agent, planning a long renovation project, saving for a down payment to buy a home, and using paint color to help create a living space you love.
If you’re a notebook keeper, tear or cut out the stories you find useful, along with the ads from advertisers who offer services you need. You could use a notebook like this to start planning for your first home purchase, or to prioritize projects, from flooring and fencing to security and lighting.
When for mysterious reasons I was about to lose my mind over finding the right furniture for my house, I started clipping out photos of couches and color schemes I liked. As it turned out, nothing was going to look right until we had new carpet installed. I adored the perfect shade of ‘80s-era light teal I was so happy to find for the little house we built in 1998; but by 2010, that shade was beyond outdated. It took a more neutral flooring color to bring everything together. My handy folder of clips made it easier for me to see what my real problem was – and solve it.
We hope this and other editions of Welcome Home make it easier for you to love where you live, because turning a house into a sustainable home takes business acumen, creativity, planning and, in most instances, at least a little professional help.
