As every parent knows, “Back to School” can be one of the busiest and most stressful times of the year. Countless people and clients I’ve met give a sigh of dread when the topic comes up, usually followed by conversations about how they expect their child to adapt to the new school year, what activities they will be involved in, or what the grade expectations will be. Interestingly, it is rarely excitement that is expressed for their child’s return to school. After counseling children for some time now, I have gained more insight into this phenomenon.
In today’s world, parents worry not only about bullying or peer pressure when their children return to school. It can be a variety of other things, including the influence of social media, exposure to eating disorders, and self-harm. This article aims to address some of these issues and inform parents about what to look for if they have concerns.
Having worked on a children’s crisis unit, I learned that children, especially in the adolescent age group, are very impressionable based on what they see online. There is a wonderful and resourceful Facebook group called “Parenting in a Tech World” that I encourage every parent to follow if they have questions or concerns about social media. The group provides insights on how to use parental controls, identify potentially dangerous apps, and keep your child safe online. If your child has a smartphone, it is important to know what they are doing and looking at online, as many social media apps can influence maladaptive behaviors.
If you start to notice that your child is becoming withdrawn, spending more time than usual alone or on their phone, or wearing long pants and sleeves during hot months of the year, it is essential to sit down and have a conversation with them about what could be bothering them. Wearing winter clothing during hot months is usually a telltale sign of self-harm, and it is important to approach the subject, as self-harming can become addictive. I encourage every parent whose child is self-harming to seek professional help for them, to pinpoint where the behavior is influenced from and provide them with healthy coping skills to manage their depressive or anxious symptoms. Additionally, it is crucial to maintain open communication with the school, teachers, and administrative staff on a regular basis so that they are aware of any issues.
To help your child stay focused and ready for the new school year, it is important to involve them in activities they enjoy. From counseling children, I observed that those involved in both in-school and out-of-school activities usually had lower rates of depression and anxiety. Boredom can contribute to the influences and behaviors mentioned previously, so, if possible, keep your child busy. Whether it be sports, art, or a variety of after-school programs, find out what interests your child and cultivate those activities. Talk to your child’s teacher as they are a wonderful resource for learning about new and exciting activities available during the school year. Most importantly, maintain an open line of communication with your child so that they know they have your support. Going back to school does not have to be a time of dread; it can be an exciting opportunity to watch your child grow, learn, and become the best version of themselves through positive reinforcement and knowing what to do if there are any signs of trouble. Here’s to wishing all of Wakulla a wonderful new school year!
Meagan Maddux is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor who practices in Crawfordville. She is available for in-person or online appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.