Sadly, one of TMH’s beloved colleagues passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Kerri Brown, RN was an extraordinary nurse. For more than a decade, she touched so many lives within our hospital’s walls with her caring hands. As Nursing Supervisor, she was an integral part of the Clinical Division and will be deeply missed by all.
A month prior to Kerri’s passing, she shared her story with our Marketing & Communications team for nursing recruitment, in hopes of inspiring nursing students to follow in her footsteps at TMH. We are incredibly honored to share this with you, our colleagues, today in remembrance of a truly amazing colleague, leader and friend, Kerri.
Ever since she was a little girl, Kerri Brown wanted to be a nurse like her grandmother. Kerri loved to help people and knew in her heart she was called to care for others. Twelve years ago, she was an Emergency Medicine Technician (EMT) and finally made the leap to begin her nursing career at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH). It took a lot of sacrifice, hard work and determination, but she did it.
Kerri started at TMH part-time, working as a phone operator at the Transfer Center – a position she holds to this day! In this role, she helps connect outlying hospitals and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers with TMH, to transfer patients in need of emergent medical care. About a year after joining the TMH family, Kerri decided to go to nursing school and joined TMH full-time, working nights at the Transfer Center. By day she would go to school and by night, she shadowed patient placement, cross-trained in multiple clinical areas and was able to learn as much as she could absorb about hospital operations at TMH.
In 2012, Kerri graduated from nursing school and finally became what she’d always dreamed of being: a Registered Nurse. She spent the next five years working at the bedside and in 2017 became the Nursing Supervisor. In this role, Kerri facilitates bed placement, helps with unit staffing, rounds on every floor, lends support during hospital codes and assists with clinical and nursing operations across the entire hospital. Kerri also works a few days a week in the Transfer Center to keep her skills up – She just loves it.
We asked Kerri to share her advice for new and aspiring nurses. Here’s what she had to say:
“Never give up on your dreams. I did not get my degree in nursing until I was 42 years old. I truly thought I was too old to do it, but I had people stand behind me and TMH promised to make it work for me and my family. Over the years, they have supported me and believed in me – because of TMH I’ve experienced tremendous growth and was able to turn my lifelong dream into my reality. I love my job and the people I work with; we’re more like a family and you can’t get that anywhere else.”
