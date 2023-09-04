Growing up in the Sunshine State, where beaches and ocean breezes are part of everyday life, the music of Jimmy Buffett is more than just a playlist – it’s the melodic backdrop to countless memories. With the recent passing of the legendary Jimmy Buffett, it’s impossible not to reflect on how his tunes have been the heartbeat of our coastal culture.
My dad, a dedicated hobbyist with a passion for guitar, appreciated Buffett as a musician. My dad’s fingers would dance across the strings of his acoustic guitar, creating melodies that filled the room. But it was “Cheeseburger in Paradise” that held a special place in his heart. He’d strum those chords, and belted out Buffett lyrics, for the most part. “I like mine with lettuce and da-mayta,” he’d sing, emphasizing “da-mayta” just the way he pronounced “tomato.” With my dad no longer here, Buffett’s passing has thrust my dad’s guitar playing and singing to the forefront of my memory bank.
Jimmy Buffett’s magic didn’t stop there. His songs echoed from every beach bar and waterfront restaurant along the coast, creating an endless summer soundtrack that was synonymous with our Florida lifestyle. It didn’t matter if you were lounging on the sand or sipping a cold drink at a tiki bar; Buffett’s tunes were always there, reminding us of the laid-back, carefree spirit of beach life.
Whenever “Margaritaville” graces the car radio, my mom, a self-declared Parrothead, can’t resist reaching for the volume knob, cranking it up to full blast. She sings the tune word for word. These moments, with my mom and Buffett’s tunes, take me back to my childhood, a time when life was simpler, and the worries of adulthood were still a distant mirage. She’s been singing along to Buffett since before she had the title of “mom,” and her love for his music remains unwavering.
As I reminisce about my parents’ love for Jimmy Buffett’s music, I’m reminded that I’m not alone in these sentimental connections. Social media has been abuzz with stories of people’s special memories and heartfelt tributes to the man who made us all feel like we were sipping margaritas on a sun-soaked beach. It’s comforting to know that, in some way, we’ve all shared a piece of this musical journey with Jimmy Buffett.
One delightful surprise was reading Mr. Jack Rudloe’s article about Buffett’s visit to the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea. It’s a testament to the far-reaching impact of Buffett’s legacy, touching even the sands of Wakulla County, all the way from the Florida Keys. It’s incredible how one man’s music can connect people, transcending geographic boundaries and generations.
So, here’s to Jimmy Buffett, the man who filled our lives with melodies and memories, who made us dream of sandy shores and tropical cocktails, and who brought joy to countless hearts. Though he may be gone, his music will forever be a timeless treasure, reminding us to kick back, relax, and enjoy the ride in our own personal “Margaritaville.” Cheers, Jimmy, and thank you for the music that made our coastal life a little more colorful.
Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.