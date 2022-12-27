On Sunday, Dec. 18, Palaver Tree theater hosted a “Meal That Heals.”
This community potluck was free and open to all.
It was prepared with the intention to help heal the community and show, just in time for the holidays, that generosity and love still abide in the hearts of mankind.
