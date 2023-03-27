Friday afternoon, I saw a sleeping Great Horned Owl sitting on a pine branch at St. Marks NWR. It opened its big yellow eyes and stretched its left wing out. The tip of its rounded wing hung well below the branch on which it sat.
Owl wings are perfectly adapted for a nocturnal predator. Their wings are over-sized, providing extra lift and their wing feathers are designed to break up turbulence and muffle sound. Together, these adaptations allow them to fly slowly in the dark, and glide in to ambush prey.
Great Horned Owls are apex predators. They will take prey ranging in size from mice up to geese, herons, raccoons, and even other large owls. They are opportunistic predators and will take anything within their prey size. They might be the reason preschools dismiss in the afternoon, allowing parents to get small children safely home before owls fly out at dusk to hunt.
Many years ago, I found a Great Horned Owl that was sitting on the ground beside a trail in the woods. When it was still there the next day, I called the local wildlife rehabilitation center. They told me that Great Horned Owls are visual predators, and this bird had probably damaged an eye, affecting its ability to hunt. It was weak and unable to fly. They had few staff, but told me they would take it if I brought it in. So, being well-intentioned, young and stupid, I set out to capture the owl.
My first attempt entailed trying to throw a blanket over the owl. However, as I approached it the owl leaned back, stretching its talons out toward me as it began to snap its beak open and closed, producing a loud clacking sound. Its beak was hooked and dangerous-looking. Its talons were long, sharp and black. It was obvious the owl did not consider me to be its savior. The blanket idea was not going to work.
I came back with a cardboard box and a friend.
With some difficulty we managed to place the cardboard box over the owl. We slid a separate piece of cardboard underneath the box. The owl obligingly stepped up as we slid it under the box. We had successfully captured a Great Horned Owl.
It took the two of us to pick up our unwieldy trap and hold it together for the two-mile trip to the car. As we were slowly walking back, my friend said, “You know the owl’s talons can go right through this cardboard.”
He did not need to point that out.
Although we successfully managed to transport the owl to the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, I would strongly advise that the capture of any owl be done by trained professionals who can do so without endangering either the raptor or the rescuer.
The Great Horned Owl I saw at the refuge is one of a pair that has taken over an eagle’s nest on Lighthouse Road, on the left just beyond Picnic Pond. There are two wide areas on either side of the road for parking. Be aware of traffic. This is an active roadway.
Don Morrow can be reached at donald cmorrow@gmail.com.
