Wakulla County, with its rich history and diverse ecosystems, offers a treasure trove of plants that can be found at old home sites. These remnants of the past provide a window into the lives of the early settlers and indigenous communities that once called this region home. From majestic trees to delicate wildflowers, the flora found at these abandoned homesteads showcases the resilience of nature and the legacy of those who lived before us. The old home sites can give you ideas of plants that will do well in your yard and garden as those plants have stood the test of time. Here are a few that you may find in your travels.
1. Live Oak (Quercus virginiana)
One of the most iconic trees found at old home sites in Wakulla County is the majestic Live Oak. Its sprawling branches, adorned with Spanish moss, provide shade and beauty to these historic locations. Live Oaks were often planted as ornamental trees or for their valuable timber, making them a symbol of both historical significance and natural grandeur. As in the past these majestic trees are perfect for climbing or building a tree fort.
2. Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens)
Saw Palmetto is a hardy palm species that played a significant role in the daily lives of early inhabitants. Native Americans utilized its berries for food, and European settlers used the fronds for thatching roofs and making baskets. Today, it remains a common sight at old home sites, testament to its resilience and cultural importance.
3. Southern Magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora)
With its stunning, fragrant white blooms and glossy evergreen leaves, the Southern Magnolia is a striking presence at historic home sites. Often planted for ornamental purposes, this native tree adds a touch of elegance to the surroundings and represents the region’s Southern charm.
4. Azaleas (Rhododendron spp.)
A burst of color can often be found at old home sites during the spring months when Azaleas come alive with vibrant blooms. These beautiful shrubs, favored for their bright flowers, were often planted to create picturesque gardens, and some varieties may have been passed down through generations. Around old home sights the azaleas are typically deep purple or white but there are many beautiful colors.
5. Wildflowers
Wakulla County’s old home sites are a treasure trove for wildflower enthusiasts. From native species like the Eastern Blazing Star (Liatris tenuifolia) and Coreopsis (Coreopsis spp.) to non-natives that have naturalized over the years, such as the Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), these blooms provide vital resources for local pollinators and add a touch of untamed beauty to the landscape.
6. Confederate Rose (Hibiscus mutabilis)
The Confederate Rose, also known as the Cotton Rose, is a deciduous hibiscus with large, showy flowers that change color throughout the day, ranging from white to pink to deep red. This old-fashioned favorite is often associated with historic home sites and gardens, evoking a sense of nostalgia for the past.
7. Gardenia (Gardenia jasminoides)
The Gardenia is a fragrant evergreen shrub that has been cherished for generations for its enchanting white flowers and sweet aroma. With its association with Southern gardens and historic estates, it’s no surprise to find Gardenias gracing the grounds of old home sites in Wakulla County. These plants were often cultivated for their beauty and fragrance, adding an air of sophistication to the landscape.
8.Crepe Myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica)
Crepe Myrtles are a staple of Southern landscapes and are frequently encountered at old home sites throughout Wakulla County. These deciduous trees or shrubs dazzle with their vibrant and long-lasting flower clusters in shades of pink, white, purple, and red. Crepe Myrtles were prized for their showy blooms and ability to thrive in the warm Florida climate, making them a popular choice for both aesthetics and practicality.
Exploring old home sites in Wakulla County offers a unique opportunity to witness the enduring legacy of plants intertwined with human history. Preserving and appreciating these remnants of the past is not only a tribute to the region’s heritage but also a celebration of the natural beauty and resilience of Wakulla County’s historic flora. When choosing plants for your landscape take inspiration from these easy grow, long-lived beauties. The next article will focus on the different varieties and growing requirements of these time tested plants for your landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.