As Father’s Day approaches, I want to take a moment to remember a remarkable man, my dad, Robert Frederick Lilly Jr., who left an indelible mark on my life.
Born on August 11, 1959, my dad lived a life filled with passion and purpose. For 33 years, he dedicated his time and skills to Tallahassee Community College, working in the maintenance department. Starting as a painter, he eventually became the campus locksmith in the early 2000s. His commitment and reliability were unwavering, and he took great pride in ensuring the smooth functioning of the college.
Beyond his professional endeavors, my dad had an adventurous spirit. He found solace in traveling, especially to the mountains, where he could immerse himself in the majesty of nature. The thrill of the open road and the rumble of engines were constants in his life, as he cherished anything with horsepower. Gardening and fishing provided him moments of tranquility, connecting him with the earth and its bounties. And when he wasn’t pursuing his own interests, he cherished the time spent with his friends, creating cherished memories that would endure.
One of the most remarkable things about my dad was his versatility. He possessed an uncanny ability to excel at anything he set his mind to. Whether it was juggling, unicycling, figure skating, or drawing, he fearlessly embraced new challenges. His determination and skill knew no bounds, inspiring those around him to embrace their own passions with fervor.
Tragically, we lost my dad to cancer in April of 2020. It’s been three years since he left us, but the void he left behind remains palpable. Memories of him flood my thoughts whenever I hear classic rock, a genre he held dear to his heart. Slicing a tomato or working in the yard become poignant reminders of his absence. Each day, at some point, I’m reminded of his absence, yearning for just one more moment, one more conversation.
Recently, at a going-away party, I encountered a man whose age matched that of my dad if he were still alive. As the man sang and played the guitar, a wave of nostalgia washed over me. The familiarity in his voice, the skillful way he handled the instrument – it brought back cherished memories of my dad’s own musical performances. In that moment, I felt connected to my dad again, in a way that transcended time and space.
As Father’s Day approaches, I want to send a heartfelt message to my dad in heaven: Happy Father’s Day. Your presence may be missed, but your love and influence endure within me. I also extend my warm wishes to all the other fathers in heaven, who have left an indelible mark on their loved ones’ lives. And to the fathers here with us, may your day be filled with love, gratitude, and cherished moments with your families.
On this special day, let us honor the memory of our fathers and celebrate the profound impact they had on shaping who we are today. Though they may be physically absent, their love and legacy live on, forever etched in our hearts.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads – both here and in heaven.
