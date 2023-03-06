The fifth annual Memorial Poker Run “Remembering Jubel, Run for Hospice” event is set for Saturday, March 18. This event is sponsored by the Wakulla Free Riders, in memory of Jubel Bissonnette.
Wakulla Free Riders, Jubel’s widow Sandy, and a host of dedicated volunteers and businesses in Wakulla County are honored to raise money for Big Bend Hospice to remember their friend and fellow Free Rider, Jubel. The Free Riders and community hope to exceed last year’s proceeds.
The first bike leaves Dux at 11:30 a.m., with additional stops at Ouzts in Newport, Cooter Stew in St. Marks, Hobbit Southside, returning to Wakulla Free Riders Clubhouse for dinner at 5 p.m. (Please note new address for the Clubhouse in Crawfordville: 45 Allen Harvey Road; enter on the side road, Raker street, and follow the yard signs). Community donation jars are available at all locations. Cars are also welcome!
The poker run is $10 per hand. Cards can be purchased at each stop or at the clubhouse. Prizes include $100 for best hand, $25 for worst hand and a 50/50 and raffle.
Food is provided again this year by Hamaknockers and music by classic Southern rock band Electric Mayhem.
All proceeds from the event go to Big Bend Hospice in Wakulla County. For information, please contact Bryan at 850-694-2789, Rick at 850-661-3817, or Sandy at 850-510-8942.
