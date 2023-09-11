There is one week left to apply for the Florida Fish and Wildlife School Fishing Club Program! Fifty Florida schools will be selected to receive $500 and our curriculum to teach students about ethical angling, conservation, aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear, and general fishing concepts. Apply by Friday, Sept. 15 to help build the next generation of confident and responsible anglers! These elementary, middle, and high school fishing clubs will also receive a chance to win prizes by completing the program’s Conservation Project. Visit MyFWC.com/SFC to learn more and how to apply.
The 2023-2024 School #Fishing Club Program is supported by partners such as Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Hobie Eyewear, Pure Fishing, Coastal Conservation Association Florida, Flambeau Outdoors, & Fish Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.