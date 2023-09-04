Over the weekend, 4-H volunteers from the UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension office came together to collect supplies from residents of Wakulla and Leon counties in response to Hurricane Idalia. Notably, the Extension also received contributions from individuals as far as Cairo, GA.
These collective efforts were aimed at providing essential assistance to the hurricane-stricken counties of Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor, which had been severely affected by the storm. The Wakulla Extension arena served as a hub for receiving crucial supplies and donations.
A wide range of donations poured in, including non-perishable food, water, sports drinks, gas cans, toiletries, and household items, thanks to the generosity of community members.
4-H volunteers devoted their time to the cause, meticulously sorting and organizing the donated supplies. Their unwavering dedication emphasized the commitment of these communities to lend support during challenging times.
On Monday, Sept. 4, the supplies collected throughout the weekend were transported to the hurricane-impacted counties, with a specific focus on aiding those in the Perry area. This collaborative endeavor, spanning across multiple regions, vividly exemplifies the strength of community support during times of crisis.
