211 Big Bend, is committed to assisting Florida veterans in their time of need. The hotline program MYFLVet, staffed by veterans who have walked in their shoes, offers a helping hand to veterans and their loved ones seeking support.
Florida ranks third in the nation for its veteran population, with 1,755,680 veterans calling this state their home. In collaboration with the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, 211 Big Bend operates a help line to deliver emotional support and connect veterans with vital community resources, ensuring they receive the benefits they deserve.
By reaching out to the Florida Veterans Support Line at 1-844-MYFLVET (693-5838) or dialing 211, veterans gain access to compassionate professionals who understand the challenges of transitioning back to civilian life.
The mission of MYFLVet is to support veterans and their loved ones by offering emotional support, community resource linkages, comprehensive information and referral services.
Staffed by veterans who understand the unique struggles of transitioning back to civilian life, they strive to ensure that all veterans receive the assistance and benefits they deserve.
Key features of the program include:
Comprehensive Information and Referral: provide extensive information and referral services, directing veterans to VA-funded programs and hundreds of community-based services tailored to their specific needs.
Emotional Support: team of trained professionals offers valuable emotional support to veterans, providing a safe space to express their feelings and concerns.
For more information, please contact Kay Meyer, Director of Development and Communication for 211 Big Bend, at 850-510-7634 or kmeyer@211bigbend.org.
211 Big Bend is a 24/7, free, confidential hotline providing emotional support, suicide prevention, and connection to critical community resources. They also answer the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 988.
If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, please reach out by calling 211 or 988. Learn more at www .211bigbend.org.
