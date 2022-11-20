QUINCY — Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc., a Member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative, has announced the opening for the 2023 Talquin Youth Tour and Scholarship application.
Talquin is looking for students to serve as delegates for the 2023 Talquin Youth Tour.
Twenty-four high-school juniors will be selected from Gadsden, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla
counties to participate in the 2023 Talquin Youth Tour. Each student selected to participate will receive a scholarship for college or post-secondary education and will be sponsored with a visit to Florida’s capital city for a two-day, overnight conference on February 15 and 16, 2023.
Talquin’s leadership will host the Youth Tour at Talquin’s facilities to learn about the cooperative
business model before embarking on a conference to the state’s Capitol. The Talquin Youth Tour includes a visit to the House of Representatives’ Chambers and a session in the Supreme Court, where students will learn about Florida’s legislative process. During this experience, four students, and two alternates, will be chosen to represent Talquin at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., on June 13 to 18, 2023.
The Washington D.C. Youth Tour includes visits to the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, Vietnam Memorial, and many more historic sites, alongside hundreds of other students from around the nation.
Talquin selects students based on criteria, including academics, leadership, communication skills, and volunteer service within their schools and communities. Students must currently be enrolled as a junior in a local high school or home school, have a close relative or guardian who is an active Talquin Member, and currently live in the four-county territory.
Interested students should complete and submit a Youth Tour application, 250- to 500-word essay, and a letter of recommendation from a school counselor, teacher, community leader, or administrator.
Completed submissions must be received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Students may email their application to youthtour@talquinelectric.com, drop off at a Talquin Member Services office, or mail to Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc., P.O. Box 1679, Quincy, FL 32353.
For information or to download the application, visit www.talquinelectric.com/about/talquin -youth/.
