Mental health has become a popular topic of discussion. But what are we genuinely addressing when we refer to “mental health”? Are we discussing stress? What about a mental health crisis? Are we addressing mental illness? If we are indeed referring to mental illness, how does that differ from mental health? Only some individuals experience problems and symptoms so severe that they meet the criteria for a mental illness or disorder diagnosis. These individuals must invest more effort than the average person in maintaining their mental health. This might involve medication, comprehensive safety planning in case of suicidal ideation, or regular visits with a therapist.
So, what does mental health signify for the average person? Broadly speaking, it encompasses emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It’s the well-being in these aspects of life that enables you to cope with life’s stressors and unexpected tragedies. Everyone should take an interest in caring for their mental health. Just because you don’t have a mental health disorder doesn’t mean you shouldn’t prioritize good sleep, staying connected with family and friends, and maintaining some sense of purpose. It’s easy to identify positive actions someone can take for their mental health, much like most people understand that regular exercise benefits their heart or that consuming vegetables is helpful for obtaining essential vitamins and minerals.
Despite well-defined aspects of good mental health, the mental health of Americans appears to be deteriorating. In 2021, the Center for Disease Control reported that 42 percent of adolescent students felt persistently sad or hopeless. Editorials and reports highlight the increasing prevalence of loneliness in America. With mental health becoming a more prominent topic of discussion, we have a greater capacity to describe and comprehend the issues surrounding mental health. So, let’s briefly discuss the mental health crisis.
2-1-1 Big Bend is a 24/7 short-term crisis call center that operates Helpline 2-1-1 and the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The center embraces the following philosophy regarding crisis: It is self-defined. Our crisis counselors are trained to discuss various challenging topics. If you believe you have been struggling with your mental health, and you feel like you are at a point where you can no longer manage the stressors in your life, you may be experiencing moments of crisis. Speaking about your problems can be beneficial. If you feel you have no one to turn to, you can reach out to another person by calling 2-1-1. To quote Maya Angelou: “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside of you.” Let us assist you.
