As the end of summer break approaches, parents and children need to switch their focus and prepare for the upcoming school year. It can be difficult to shift from a relaxed vacation mindset to a more academic one, but with the right approach, parents can play an essential role in helping their children get ready for school and set the stage for a successful year. This article will discuss ten practical ways in which parents can support their children in preparing for school with ease and enthusiasm.
Establish a Consistent Routine: A great way to prepare children for school is to establish a consistent routine. You can gradually adjust their sleep schedules, mealtimes, and activities to match the school day. This will make the transition smoother and help them feel more ready for the structured days ahead. Also, decrease their screen time by at least 1 hour before going to bed. This allows their brains to begin to relax and get into a ‘sleep mode’.
Rediscover the Pleasure of Learning: Before the school term begins, it’s a good idea to spend some time engaging in enjoyable educational activities with your child. You could visit the local library, try out educational games, or go on interesting educational trips. Reviving the fun in learning can make your child more open to the idea of going back to school. There are many fabulous online games and activities that are geared for all age groups so no one will be bored.
Organizing your school supplies together: Getting your child involved in organizing their school supplies is a great way to prepare for the upcoming academic journey. To do this, you can create a checklist of essential items and go shopping together. Many teachers are now posting their school supply lists. Call the school or go on the school website and download the list. Allow your child to choose their backpack, pencils, notebooks, and other supplies. This hands-on approach will instill a sense of ownership and excitement in them about starting school. And they may be less likely to lose their supplies if they feel more connected to them.
It is important to have a conversation about goals and expectations. Take some time to sit down with your child and have a conversation about their goals and expectations for the upcoming school year. Encourage them to share their aspirations and any concerns they may have. As a parent, offer them reassurance and support, and work together to establish practical and attainable academic and personal objectives. Encouraging your child to open up about any fears or hesitations allows you to have an open conversation with the new teachers so they too are aware of any situations that may arise. It’s also good to remember that teachers are on your team and have your child’s best interest at heart too.
Improve your study areas: Create a designated study area for your child in your home. Make sure it is well-lit, tidy, and without any distractions. A cozy and welcoming workspace can greatly improve your child’s eagerness to finish their schoolwork and participate in self-directed learning. Also, keep in mind that not all children will be successful if they try to cram too much information in at one time. Allow for a 5-minute study break, have your child move around, and get the blood flowing again. Sitting in one position for extended periods of time does not always increase productivity, it can also increase frustration when your child doesn’t know what they are doing and needs additional help.
Review Prior Year Academic Materials: It’s a good idea to go over any academic materials from the prior school year to help your child remember important concepts and vocabulary. You can even play educational games that are related to upcoming subjects to help them feel more confident and prepared for the new curriculum. Going to the bookstore or the library and checking out games is an inexpensive way to get back into the swing of school. You can also go online and check out educational games. Many times they are free or for a nominal fee.
Encourage Reading: Developing the ability to read is an essential skill that drives success in academics. It’s important to motivate your child to read on a regular basis, whether it’s storybooks, newspapers, or informative articles. Incorporate visits to the library as a regular part of your routine and designate specific times for family reading sessions. One very popular genre is graphic novels, also known as comic books. This is great for the young reader or new-to-reading child who is nervous about a chapter book. You can also encourage your child to draw a picture and then write a story based on their drawings. Another idea would be to cut out pictures from the newspaper and have your child write about the pictures. You may be surprised by what they can come up with.
Foster a Growth Mindset: It’s important to teach your child about the value of putting in effort, being determined, and having a growth mindset. Let them know that making mistakes is natural and that learning is an ongoing process. By instilling a growth mindset, your child will feel empowered to take on challenges and see obstacles as chances for personal growth. Establishing a realistic reward system is one way to encourage children to put more effort into their schoolwork as well as daily tasks. Many parents have a reward chart in an area where the whole family can see it and support the child with positive reinforcement.
Create a Back-to-School Countdown: To get excited for the upcoming school year, try making a fun countdown. Use a colorful calendar or whiteboard to mark off the days leading up to the first day of school. This will make the anticipation enjoyable and add a sense of adventure to your back-to-school preparations. Practice going to school in the morning and then drive by at the end of the day if you can. Most children thrive on a routine; it instills a sense of calm and expectations.
Attend Orientation and Meet the Teacher: If the school offers an orientation day or a “Meet the Teacher” event, make sure to attend with your child. This will provide an opportunity for your child to become familiar with their new environment, meet their teacher, and see their classroom, making the first day of school less intimidating. Also, ask if you and your child can find the nearest bathroom, library, cafeteria, playground, music or art room. When your child knows the layout of the school in relation to their classroom, they will feel more confident and assured they are ready to go back to school.
BONUS: If you and your child are experiencing “homework fright night”, remember that one-on-one tutoring can help with improved academic performance, boosting confidence, enhancing learning skills, bridging knowledge gaps, overcoming learning challenges, and so much more! It offers personalized support, individualized attention, and a tailored approach that can help students reach their full potential.
Getting ready for school can be an enjoyable and stress-free process. These ten useful tips (plus bonus) can help parents create a supportive and upbeat atmosphere for their kids, ensuring a seamless and successful return to school. By establishing consistent routines, instilling a love for learning, and involving children in the preparation process, parents can set their children up for a year of progress, achievement, and academic success. Always remember that your unwavering support and
encouragement are vital to help your child embark on this new educational journey with confidence and excitement. Have a great time preparing for the upcoming school year!
Dr. Jennifer Phillips is the owner and operator of North Florida Learning Center, a K-12 academic tutoring and test prep center in Crawfordville. Connect with her at 850-745-8036 or via email at jennifer.phillips@northfloridalearningcenter.com.
