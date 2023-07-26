At 9:25 p.m. on July 25, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident.
A vehicle was traveling northbound on Revadee Spears Road. The front of the vehicle struck a pedestrian that was in the northbound lane (manner of crash). The vehicle came to final rest in the northbound lane of Revadee Spears Road, facing a northeasterly direction, just north of the point of impact. The pedestrian came to final rest on the east shoulder of Revadee Spears Road. FHP was assisted by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla County Fire / EMS.
