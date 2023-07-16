On Tuesday, July 11, more than 60 local citizens attended a standing-room only forum at Wakulla Environmental Institute to voice their concerns and to support a recently crafted proposal regarding springs protection regulations. It was hosted by Wakulla Springs Alliance, The Friends of Wakulla Springs, Clean Water Wakulla, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, Coastal Plains Institute and Florida Springs Council. The crowd was filled with local fishing and aquaculture experts, professors, divers, retirees, scientists, and citizens who are concerned about protecting local water resources, particularly Wakulla Springs. The goals of the meeting were to publicly review the draft of the citizen-written proposal being introduced to the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners on Monday, July 17, to solicit citizen input for improvements, to answer questions from the public, to vote on the proposal, to sign a letter to commissioners and to encourage voters to attend the next BOCC meeting for support.
Citizen volunteer David Damon started the meeting with an overall perspective of “where we are and how we got here,” discussing the unique geography of Wakulla County with underground rivers and karst features.
A request from the Southwest Georgia Oil Company to build a gas station at the Bloxham Cutoff intersection with Highway 319 instigated recent efforts to create an updated ordinance. The request was to build a 16-pump gas station and car wash over Chip’s Hole, which has been mapped by divers to connect to Wakulla Springs. After fierce public opposition, the request was withdrawn, and county officials committed to update the Karst protection plan from 1994.
Wakulla County Administrator David Edwards unveiled the new version of the ordinance at the May 1 BOCC meeting. Although concerned citizens acknowledged that the regulations were a good start, there was concern that the ordinance fell short of protecting springs and drinking water and would still allow a gas station over a cave.
Then, at the County Commission meeting on June 5th, the county-written springs protection regulation process stalled. Edwards and County Attorney Heather Encinosa had spoken with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection a few days prior and were informed about state preemptions. State preemptions do not allow the county to write regulations already covered in state regulations or make them stricter.
According to Edwards, “DEP would not approve any heightened regulation by Wakulla County.” He explained that FDEP views the siting of underground tanks as under its purview, preempting county regulations, and that Wakulla County regulations couldn't be stricter.
After speaking with FDEP and Florida Geological Survey officials, local concerned citizen groups disagreed with Edward’s assessment of preemptions. The citizen groups contend that state preemptions only apply to state regulations that have already been addressed. Therefore, since buffers and setbacks are not addressed by the state, those can be included in county regulations. FGS provided a list of counties with setbacks, and a group of about 10 volunteers went to work on drafting a new set of regulations.
The draft of Citizens Springs Protection Regulations started with the county draft, removed the preemptions, and added language from citizen experts. The 18 pages of proposed county regulations was rewritten into a concise seven-page document that includes buffers and clarifies the regulation language.
At the forum, some of the experts who volunteered to create the final draft also served on a panel to address local questions and input. The panel included emcee Damon, Ana Garner, an attorney with 42 years experience who reviewed the regulations, Bob Deyle, a retired Environmental Planning Professor from Florida State University and a tour boat operator for Wakulla Springs, Renee Murray, a regulations expert, and Tom Taylor, who is a Professor of Planning and Social Science at FSU.
Garner said that the previously recommended ordinance, “gave the illusion of protection, whereas, we added more info specific to Wakulla.”
Additional clarifications within the citizen-proposed ordinance include that the proposed regulations don’t allow changes or modifications to existing businesses and property without bringing the grandfathered property or business into current compliance. Additionally, companies using regulated substances (such as gasoline) must have a Geotechnical Assessment Report from a professional geologist and must implement and create a Karst Management Plan. The Karst Management Plan was described as a giant circle with a 1,000 ft. buffer around a Special Protection Area, including 500 ft. within the circle that cannot be developed.
With a slogan of “Wakulla’s Water Belongs to People Not Politicians,” organizers of the forum strongly encouraged local residents to attend the Monday BOCC meeting, which will begin at 5 p.m. in Commission Chambers, located at 29 Arran Road, behind the Tax Collector’s Office.
“We can, and hopefully, we will make a difference with this,” Damon said. “It’s important for everyone to show up.”
Garner reminded the audience, “We The People are in charge. Make them [the County Commissioners] do their jobs. Make them listen to their citizens.”
Audience member Harvey Linbach made a motion to adopt the draft and present it to the BOCC. Madeleine Carr seconded the motion. Including the participants watching on the Zoom call, the vote was unanimously in favor, with 61 votes for the citizen-written proposal.
Attendees then took turns signing a letter to the Commissioners that began:
"We, the undersigned, are citizens who owe our heritage and livelihoods to the waters of Wakulla County. We are oyster farmers, crabbers, and charter captains. We are hunters, paddlers, sailors, and sport fishermen. We are veterans, teachers, pastors, park rangers, retirees, and small business owners.
Above all, we are neighbors united in the belief that every man, woman, and child in Wakulla County has the right to good fishing, healthy waterways, and clean drinking water."
Before the meeting adjourned, retired Marine officer Robert Speed spoke up about the importance of taking the “grassroots movement” seriously and having everyone play a role. Speed’s background was with Homeland Security and the Department of State. “This is Paul Revere, folks, and it’s time to ride the horse. This is democracy at work. They [the BOCC] are not following the public will.”
Concerned citizens who wish to speak at the BOCC meeting on Monday, July 17, need to fill out a speaker’s card at the meeting and turn it in to Jessica Welch prior to the discussion for that item on the agenda. During the Citizens to Be Heard portions of the meeting, speakers will have a maximum of three minutes each, without interruption, discussion, action, or debate from Commissioners.
