Chad Westerlund has entered a no contest plea to a charge of second-degree murder, following the unfortunate death of Chelsea Bramblett, his girlfriend and the mother of one of his children, on January 25, 2020. The incident took place during an argument at their residence on King Bee Drive. Westerlund, who was intoxicated, allegedly fired a shotgun on impulse, resulting in Bramblett’s tragic demise.
Initially facing a charge of first-degree murder, Westerlund’s plea of no contest has brought about a potential sentence ranging from 25 years to life in prison. Legal proceedings are ongoing, with a pre-sentence investigation ordered by the court. A review of the case is scheduled for October 5 at the Wakulla County Courthouse. The exact date for Westerlund’s sentencing has yet to be determined.
In addition to the charge of second-degree murder, Westerlund is also facing allegations of child neglect stemming from the incident. The involvement of relatives employed by the Wakulla and Leon sheriff’s offices led to Westerlund’s detention in the Franklin County Jail.
A recent order from Judge Layne Smith, dated July 17, 2023, addressed the admissibility of statements made by Westerlund during an audio/video-recorded interview with law enforcement. The court’s decision focused on Westerlund’s expression of a desire to end the interrogation at a specific point in the interview. The suppressed statements may impact the trajectory of the case.
The upcoming case review on October 5 may provide clarity on the potential outcomes of this tragic incident.
