Friday, Aug. 25, Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is urging Floridians to take the necessary precautions to prepare their homes and property ahead of the tropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical depression could strengthen into a tropical storm and bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Floridians are well aware, tropical storms are often unpredictable and can strengthen quickly. I am urging Floridians to prepare now and to heed all watches and warnings from state and local officials. If a tropical storm is formed, it could make landfall Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with the potential to drop heavy amounts of rain which can lead to flooding. Ensure that you and your family are prepared now, by visiting my PrepareFL.com website which serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared to weather a storm and recover afterwards. Stay safe and prepare now, Florida!”
The Prepare Florida website includes:
• An Emergency Preparedness Toolkit designed to help you prepare a home inventory and organize your financial information before and after a disaster.
• A Natural Disasters – Are You Prepared guide to inform consumers on insurance and financial preparation in the event of a natural disaster.
• A guide to navigating the flood insurance claims process.
• Tips on what to expect after filing a homeowners insurance claim related to a hurricane.
Visit PrepareFL.com for more information or The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Management site for local information at https://www.wcso.org/emergency-management
