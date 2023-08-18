We love all the excitement around our 15th Annual Best of Wakulla Readers’ Choice Awards! Thank you for sharing and celebrating! We have gotten multiple messages from businesses who are confused between the Best of Wakulla and other readers’ choice contests in our area. Best of Wakulla is a program from The Wakulla News and is not associated with any other local contests.
Winners and Finalists are recognized in this week’s edition of The Wakulla News, and information would solely be through Nancy Floyd Richardson, our Advertising Account Executive.
If you have questions, please contact nancy.richardson@thewakullanews.net or 850-926-7103.
