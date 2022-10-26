A young, upset-minded Dunnellon football team returns home this Friday for a de facto district championship game against a top-five South Sumter squad that’s yet to allow a point in district play this season.
The two squads come into the district finale at 2-0 in Suburban District 2A-9 with an automatic playoff bid and top-four seeding at stake. The Tigers could still potentially earn an at-large playoff berth with a loss. They finish the season next Friday at Zephyrhills (5-3), which is undefeated in Suburban District 3A-7.
The Raiders (8-0) were a perennial powerhouse for more than two decades, but their fortunes turned in 2017 when they finished 0-10. This year, they’ve dominated in all but one of their games – a 23-20 road win at Zephyrhills. SSHS outscored Crystal River and Hernando by a combined 112-0 in its previous two district contests. The Raiders are averaging nearly 300 yards on the ground and more than 400 yards total a night.
Dunnellon won 42-21 in 2018 in the teams’ most recent meeting.
The Tigers are in a partial rebuild this year with first-year head man Tommy Sutton and just nine seniors on the roster. But a gritty defense – led by seniors Gavyn Leinenbach and Maxwell Valcius and sophomore Tre Rollerson – and offensive line combined with some timely playmaking have the Tigers at 5-3 and in the hunt for an eighth-straight playoff appearance.
Dunnellon was stymied last week 44-0 against No. 3 Bradford (8-0), which has allowed just one score all season.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Richard Kennedy Stadium.
