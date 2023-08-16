The summer heat is still upon us, but hints of fall are in the air tonight as Dunnellon takes to the gridiron for its preseason kickoff classic.
Wiregrass Ranch travels from Wesley Chapel for an exhibition at Richard Kennedy Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Dunnellon won’t be home again until a Sept. 15 meeting with Williston. The Tigers open the season next Friday at West Port (Ocala) and remain on the road for a pair of highly anticipated rivalry clashes against North Marion, on Sept. 1, and Vanguard on Sept. 8.
DHS underwent a rebuilding season in 2022 under first-year head coach Tommy Sutton and a haul of first-year starters. The young Tigers faced three top-five teams during one four-game stretch.
They still made the playoffs for the eighth straight season on the back of a 5-2 start to the season.
Nineteen of the 22 starters from that team are back as the Tigers boast additional depth and experience from a year ago.
The Bulls figure to be more formidable than their 4-6 record in 2022 indicates, as they’re in the largest suburban classification – 4S compared to Dunnellon’s 2S designation – and all of their defeats were to playoff teams last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.