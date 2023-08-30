This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
**CENTER OF IDALIA CROSSING INTO SOUTHERN GEORGIA**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued and the Hurricane
Warning has been cancelled for Bradford, Eastern Alachua,
Gilchrist, Union, Western Alachua, and Western Marion
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Watch, and Hurricane
Watch are in effect for Coastal Camden and Coastal Glynn
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon,
Baker, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Hamilton, Jeff Davis,
Northeastern Charlton, Northern Columbia, Northern Ware,
Pierce, Southern Columbia, Southern Ware, Suwannee, Wayne, and
Western Charlton
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for
Inland Camden and Inland Glynn
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bradford, Central
Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal
St. Johns, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion,
Eastern Putnam, Gilchrist, Inland Flagler, Inland Nassau,
Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval, Trout River, Union,
Western Alachua, Western Clay, Western Duval, Western Marion,
and Western Putnam
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 110 miles west of Jacksonville FL or about 70 miles
southwest of Waycross GA
- 30.6N 83.2W
- Storm Intensity 90 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 20 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Idalia has moved into southeastern Georgia and will continue
to move quickly to the north northeast across the area today. Idalia
is expected to maintain hurricane intensity as it traverses across
southeast Georgia. Wind gusts in excess of 100 mph will be
possible for locations across inland southeast Georgia from
Homerville to Waycross and Blackshear. Sustained hurricane force winds
will be possible at locations such as Jesup towards the early afternoon
hours as the core of Idalia approaches and crosses the Altamaha River.
Tropical storm force winds are expected across the rest of the area through
the afternoon.
At this time, you need to hunker down and shelter in place across southeast
Georgia. This is an extremely dangerous, life threatening situation for the
much of inland southeast Georgia.
A Tornado Watch continues through 3 PM this afternoon for much of the area.
Storm surge potential will increase today, especially along the southeast
Georgia coast, where life threatening inundation of greater than 3 feet
above ground level is possible. A surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible along the
northeast Florida coast, and the St Johns river and its tributaries in
Duval County today.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
interior southeast Georgia. Remain well sheltered from
life-threatening wind having additional devastating
impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof
and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage
greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations
may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Widespread power and communications outages.
Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding
across the rest of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Remain
well sheltered from life-threatening wind having additional limited to
extensive impacts.
* SURGE:
Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across
coastal southeast Georgia. Remain well away from life-threatening
surge having possible significant impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding
across coastal northeast Florida. Remain well away from locally
hazardous surge having possible limited impacts.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
southeast Georgia. Remain well guarded against
life-threatening flood waters having possible
extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may
become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.
Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.
Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
interior northeast Florida. Remain well guarded against dangerous
flood waters having possible limited to significant impacts.
* TORNADOES:
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across southeast
Georgia and coastal northeast Florida. Remain well braced against a
dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots
of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile
homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or
uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.
Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for
updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a
battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.
During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your
shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best
foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather.
Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose
power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and
check-ins.
Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any
improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes,
conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return
to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm.
Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or
videos.
Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to
fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as
flooding is not a concern.
If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch
or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic
rise in water levels.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the
safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Jacksonville FL around 530 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
