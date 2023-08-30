Dunnellon scored early and often in its season opener, a 51-12 rout of West Port last Friday. The Tigers turn to one of the area’s greatest rivalries this Friday, Sept. 1, as they head to Citra to play North Marion.

The Colts stumbled out of the gate with a 36-7 loss to Forest (Ocala).

DHS will look to avenge last year’s loss to NMHS, which snapped a three-game Tiger winning streak in the series.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

Dunnellon (1-0) doesn’t play at home until a Sept. 15 meeting with Williston.

