Dunnellon’s football game at North Marion last Friday was canceled due to Hurricane Idalia.
The Tigers hope for clearer skies tonight at Vanguard High School. The series with the Knights has been one of the most thrilling in the area in recent years as each of their last five meetings were decided by one possession.
Last year, the Tigers (1-0) came up an inch short in overtime in a 21-20 loss.
In 2020, Dunnellon won on a last-second TD pass and then beat VHS 30-28 for the regional championship on a fourth-down stop inside the Tiger 10-yard-line in the final minute of play.
The senior-heavy Knights enter the game 2-0, boasting a 26-20 defeat of a top-five Colorado high school and a win over Lake Minneola last week.
Dunnellon blew out West Port 51-12 in week one behind five rushing TDs and 8-of-12 passing for 121 yards and a TD from sophomore Dylan Curry. Junior Dylan Donahoe led a committee of backs with 10 carries for 67 yards and two scores. Fellow junior back Jeffery Vickers also added a pair of TD runs.
On defense, senior Bode Burns had a pair of tackles for losses while junior Eli Nelson added three sacks. Junior Malachi Bullock picked off a Wolf Pack pass.
Also for the Tigers, senior Chris Henry had a touchdown return and sophomore Elijah Townes hauled in a 45-yard TD catch.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.