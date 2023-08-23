The 100th year of Dunnellon football officially kicks off tonight as the Tigers make the short trip to West Port. It’s the first of three road games to start the season, but a more mature Tiger team figures to be up for the challenge against a slate of Marion County rivals that also includes North Marion (Sept. 1) and Vanguard (Sept. 8).
“We always like to say the opponent doesn’t have a face, it doesn’t matter, but we definitely know the first three games and who they are,” second-year head coach Tommy Sutton said. “We’ve worked towards that all summer, so we look forward to getting out there Friday.”
DHS is seeking a ninth straight playoff berth. Toward that goal, it returns 19 starters from last year and boasts more overall depth.
Sutton is encouraged by his team’s dedication in the offseason and sees a more versatile team than last year’s squad, which started 5-2 but lost four straight to finish the season as it faced three top-five teams.
“Some of our youth has really grown this offseason through summer workouts and everything, so they’re pushing for playing time, which is a good thing for us,” Sutton said.
Led by sophomore quarterback Dylan Curry, Sutton hopes to see a more commanding offense that’s equally comfortable at throwing the ball to playmakers in space as winning fights in phone booths with a power attack. The added depth and talent on defense allows it to present more looks for offenses to try to solve.
“We have some guys that can really run,” Sutton said. “We have to continue to be more physical, and that’s got to happen Monday through Thursday. We have to earn winning.”
The Wolf Pack are led by former Lecanto and Williston head man Greg Harper.
“He’s going to have a physical team that’s going to try to establish the run just like we’re going to try to do,” Sutton said. “Whichever team does a better job than that will probably come out with more points than the other one.”
Sutton highlighted a handful of team leaders for this season: running back Dylan Donohoe, playmaker Chris Henry, wide receiver and cornerback Sean Martin, lineman Jesus Moreno and a pair of linebacker-tight end combos, Tre Rollerson and Bode Burns.
“We’ve had a really, really good camp and summer,” Sutton said, “and those six have always had a really good work ethic. And now they’ve really started to lead the way vocally.”
Kickoff at West Port High School is 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.