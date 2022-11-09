The Dunnellon football team stumbled down the stretch as it faced a particularly brutal portion of its schedule. But the Tigers hit the reset button this week as they enter the postseason for the eighth-straight year under first-year head man Tommy Sutton.
No. 7 seed DHS (5-5) travels to second-seeded Cocoa (7-3) for the regional quarterfinals of Region 3 in the Suburban 2 Classification.
Early in the week, Cocoa was in the direct path of Tropical Storm Nicole.
CHS has been a powerhouse over the last 15 seasons, winning four state championships and finishing runner up three times since 2009. The winner faces either No. 3 Palm Bay or No. 6 Titusville next week. South Sumter is the region’s top seed at 10-0.
Dunnellon has a young roster this season and finished second in the district behind the Raiders, thanks to key wins over Hernando and Crystal River. Its strength of schedule helped improve its ranking to secure an at-large bid.
In its regular season finale last Friday, a 41-21 loss at district champion Zephyrhills, DHS sophomore receiver Sean Martin hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, while freshman quarterback Dylan Curry rushed for a score.
On defense, freshman Amari Jones and junior Elias Lobato picked off Bulldog passes, and junior Daniel Richeson recorded a pair of tackles-for-losses.
