The Dunnellon Tigers reeled off their fourth straight baseball win with a thrilling come-from-behind 10-9 win over Lake Weir on Tuesday.
DHS scored six runs to walk it off as Dylan Donahoe led the club with a 3-for-4 night at the plate with two RBI and a double.
Also for the Tigers, sophomore Wyatt West was clutch with a triple and four RBI, and junior Carl Adams added a double, a pair of hits, and two runs scored.
Dunnellon improved to 11-6 in completing their two-game season sweep of the Hurricanes.
Mike Payne’s Tigers beat Belleview, West Port and Union County before the Tuesday win. They faced Citrus on Thursday and are home again Friday against Marion County rival North Marion.
The district tournament is the first week of May.
The Tiger pitching staff boasts a team ERA of 2.34, led by sophomore Mark Pastorella (41.2 innings, 57 strikeouts), Landon Hitt (32 innings, 32 strikeouts, 5 walks allowed) and senior Tyler Carney, who has a 1.65 ERA over 17 innings.
Senior Gavin Leinenbach leads the offense with a .400 average and 1.009 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) to go along with his team-high 12 stolen bases. Adams (.947 OPS, .356 average), Hitt and Donahoe are all north of .300 at the plate, with White leading the club with 14 RBI.
