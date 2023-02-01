The Dunnellon High School girls’ basketball team celebrated its three seniors – Paige Powell, Jada Hayes and K’mari Williams – before playing their last home game against Belleview on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Lady Tigers came up victorious with a 43-40 win over the Rattlers.
The girls traveled to Eustis this week for the District 4A-6 tournament. The No. 4-seeded Lady Tigers knocked off Umatilla 48-38 on Jan. 31 to advance to the tournament semifinals against top-seeded Eustis on Feb. 1. If DHS prevailed Wednesday night, they will seek their second straight district title on Friday, Feb. 3.
