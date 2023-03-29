The Dunnellon High School Lady Tigers tennis team competed in the county tournament on March 22-23, finishing fourth overall as a team with four of our five players reaching the second day of competition for the first time in nearly a decade.
The team consists of Juliana Rodriguez, Abigail Laroche, Olvia Bittinger, Madison Clark, and Felicity Comiskey. Abigail and Olivia play our No. 1 and No. 2 positions in singles and play No. 1 doubles together and are both juniors. Madison and Juliana are our No. 3 and No. 4 players in singles and play our No. 2 doubles position as seniors. Felicity Comiskey is a first-year player at No. 5 singles and is a junior.
These girls currently have a record of 3-2 with four matches and a district tournament left to play. If they can win two of their remaining four matches, they’ll have the first winning record in nearly two decades for Dunnellon girls’ tennis.
Collectively, these young ladies also maintain a 3.5 unweighted GPA in their classes. Four of the girls are also members of the National Honors Society, so their success has gone beyond just the tennis court.
These girls are exemplary of what Dunnellon High School embodies and have operated under the motto, “It’s hard to beat someone who never gives up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.