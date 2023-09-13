It’s taken four weeks, but Dunnellon’s (1-1) home opener finally arrives tonight at Richard Kennedy Stadium. The Tigers (1-1) face a red hot Williston (3-0) squad.
Like most of their recent meetings between DHS and Vanguard, last week’s iteration of their rivalry was once again a closely fought slugfest decided in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers ambushed the Knights (3-0) for a 21-0 halftime lead before VHS senior quarterback Fred Gaskin tossed a pair of TDs and ran for a couple more to spearhead a second-half comeback for a 28-21 win in Ocala.
Dunnellon junior Sean Martin had a rushing score and a receiving touchdown from sophomore quarterback Dylan Curry while Chris Henry (110 total yards, 7 tackles) added a 74-yard return off a fumble which was caused by senior Lacodrick Brown. Senior Elias Lobato (11 tackles) and juniors Tre Rollerson (10 tackles, 2 tackles for losses) and Dylan Donahoe (10 tackles) led the Tigers in tackles. Senior Bode Burns added a pair of tackles for losses to go with his seven total tackles.
The Red Devils went through a roster overhaul last season en route to a 10-1 campaign. They’re off to another dominant start this season with three straight blowout wins over Chiefland, First Coast and Land O’ Lakes.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
