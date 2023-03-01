Very few things signal the arrival of spring like the crack of bats across baseball and softball stadiums throughout Florida. Spring Training is underway at MLB teams’ Florida training facilities, and Dunnellon High School’s baseball and softball teams have begun their regular seasons.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, Dunnellon Little League held its annual parade down East Pennsylvania Avenue and proceeded with its opening pitch ceremonies and season openers. Twenty-four baseball and softball teams, ranging from the tee-ballers to high-school-aged senior teams, took part in the ceremonies, tossing candy to the crowds and waving at their well-wishers.
Voice of the Tigers Tom Golden, introduced the teams and their sponsors as they lined up around the infield of the senior field.
DHS standout Landon Hitt, a leading varsity Tiger on both the mound and at the plate, threw out the ceremonial first pitch along with fellow Dunnellon High School senior Macie Dewitz, a top returning hitter for the Lady Tiger varsity softball club.
