For the first time at the county championship, the Dunnellon High School boys’ tennis team had 5 of its 7 flights advance to the semifinal round last week.
This year’s team has already tied the school record of at least a fourth-place team finish, and with five points has already surpassed last year’s team record point total.
The players advancing to the semifinal rounds are: Robert Thomas, Cobie Gray, Ethan Slagle, and John Treat, along with the doubles team of Gray and Slagle.
Currently sitting in fourth place, the Tigers have a shot to surpass last year’s team record finish.
County tournament results
No. 1 singles first round: West Port High School def. Mason Hanrahan, 8-3
No. 2 singles first round: Robert Thomas, DHS, def. Lake Weir, 8-5
No. 3 singles first round: Cobie Gray, DHS, def. WPHS, 8-7 (7-5)
No. 4 singles first round: Ethan Slagle, DHS, def. Belleview High School, 8-2
No. 5 singles first round: John Treat, DHS, def. BHS, 8-3,
No. 5 singles semifinals: Forest High School def. Treat, DHS, 8-0
No. 1 doubles first round: WPHS def. Hanrahan/Thomas, 8-0
No. 2 doubles first round: Gray/Slagle, DHS, def. LWHS, 8-2
No. 2 doubles semifinals: Vanguard High School def. Gray/Slagle, DHS, 8-1
