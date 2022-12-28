Wilma R. Jester (nee Rehkop) of Tallahassee, Florida, and former resident of Desloge, Missouri, was born on June 26, 1930, near Desloge to Homer and Edith (nee Richardson) Rehkop and died Dec. 18, 2022, at Harbor Chase Assisted Living facility in Tallahassee at the young age of 92.
Her parents, her husband, Morton E. Jester, and four siblings, Ginard Rehkop, Hilda Pratte, Verna Faye Cross and Ruby Proctor, precede her in death.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary (Fran) Jester of Crawfordville, Florida, and Mark (Anne) Jester of Indianapolis, Indiana, and her youngest brother, Harold Dean (Myra) Rehkop of St. Charles, Missouri. Also by sister-in-law and great friend, Jean Rehkop, of Patton, Missouri, five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews across our wonderful nation.
Wilma was a dedicated Civil Servant for the Federal Government in her professional years after raising her children. She was also an accomplished athlete, playing competitive basketball and women’s baseball during the World War II years, and graduated from high school a year ahead of her class. She also loved playing golf and all card games and became a lethal Bridge player in her 70s.
She is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Services will be held in Missouri at Chapel Hill Mortuary, and she will be interred at St. François Memorial Park in Bonne Terre, Missouri. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
