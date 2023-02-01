William “Wayne” Clark, 91, passed away peacefully at Cates House Hospice on Dec. 23, 2022, after complications from surgery.
Wayne was born in Beverly, Ohio, and moved to his childhood home in Oak Hill, Ohio, at a young age. He was the third of six children born to Dana J. and Edna I. Clark.
In 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he acquired skills in aircraft maintenance as well as his lifelong love of planes and aviation. After discharge, he received further training at Embry-Riddle Aviation Academy in Miami before joining Eastern Airlines as an aircraft mechanic, where he worked for 32 years.
He married Evelyn (Carles) Clark in 1957 and lived in North Miami Beach, raising one daughter, until relocating to the slower life of Dunnellon in 1996.
Wayne enjoyed sports and was a 25-year season ticket holder for the Miami Dolphins and later enjoyed attending Gator basketball games. Wayne, Evelyn, and other family members traveled often to NCAA tournament basketball games. He enjoyed traveling the U.S., woodworking and tending to his flowers, garden and, of course, his family.
He was active in the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon. He worked on several Habitat for Humanity homes in the Dunnellon area and always jumped in to help with small house projects if someone needed help.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert, Fred, and Donald. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn; daughter Charlene (Pete) Gunn of St. Petersburg; granddaughter Cristen Gunn of St. Petersburg; sister Ruth Clark of Columbus, Ohio; brother Joseph (Paula) Clark of Southington, Ohio; sister-in-law Doris (Carles) Onoprienko of Dunnellon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at First Methodist Church of Dunnellon. Inurnment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his name to First Methodist Church of Dunnellon or Cates House Hospice Marion County. Our family appreciates the staff of Cates House for the attentive and loving care he received while there.
Messages of sympathy may be left on David’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.robertsof dunnellon.com.
Care for David and his family is being provided by Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
