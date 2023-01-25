Sonja Lucy Anderson, 88, died on Jan. 17, 2023, in Inverness, Florida. She was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York, and was the daughter of the late Leif and Lucie (Voss) Bognes.
Sonja came to Dunnellon in 2000 from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dunnellon.
Sonja was an avid quilter and painter and loved to read and played tennis for many years.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Poulsen and Marian Frank.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Robert Anderson; her daughters, Karen Warshel (Bill), Barbara Allston (Keith), Kathy Anderson and Lisa Barnhart; her six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at roberts ofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
