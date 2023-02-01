Shirley M. Kuntz, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on April 8, 1933, she was 89 years old.
Raised in Johnstown, she graduated from Johnstown High School. Shirley married the love of her life, Stephen M. Kuntz, in 1954.
Shirley had a career in secretarial work, holding positions with the Department of Agriculture, Peary High School, Wheaton High School, and Vitro Laboratories.
She had a passion for crafts and flowers, and was a member of Crafty Ladies at Rainbow Springs.
Shirley is survived by her son, Steven M. Kuntz, her grandson, Stephen Kuntz, and her brother, Gerald Farkas.
A graveside service will be held for Shirley at Fero Memorial Gardens, 5891 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, Florida, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.fero funeralhome.com for the Kuntz family.
