Rolland Henry Brunnworth, “Brun,” of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away on Feb. 18, 2023, at 83 years of age.
Brun accomplished much in those eight decades.
He was born on May 8, 1939, to Frieda Suhre and Henry Brunnworth in Edwardsville, Illinois.
He graduated from Purdue University in 1961 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned into the Navy. He went on to serve on three nuclear-powered submarines – the USS Pollack, the Kamehameha, and the Theodore Roosevelt.
During his time in the Navy, Brun also trained officers at the Nuclear Reactor Prototype in Idaho and earned his MBA at the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California.
Brun retired in 1961 with the rank of Commander and moved to Baltimore, Maryland. He worked for Bendix as a project manager until he retired from there in 1989. He established the family business, Happy Acres Daycare, in Baltimore, a 100-child capacity, full service daycare center, continuously run by the family.
While volunteering at a local Maryland nature center, Oregon Ridge, Brun met the love of his life and married in 2001 to Sara (Sally) Brunnworth, a former Air Force Captain in the nursing corps.
He was curious about the world and traveled extensively with his wife, Sally. When they weren’t circumnavigating the globe together, Brun could be found on his lanai reading books, racing through sudoku puzzles, enjoying golf, poker, and entertaining their many friends in Rainbow Springs.
Brun was predeceased by his son, Scott Brunnworth, his first wife, Marcia Cummins, father, Henry Brunnworth, mother, Frieda Glenn, and sisters Norma Garavaglia and Evelyn Glenn.
He is survived by his wife, Sally, grandson Sean Brunnworth, son of Scott Brunnworth, Wendy Brunnworth Guidera and daughter Madeline Guidera of Baltimore, Maryland, Kristin Brunnworth, husband Ken Gucwa, their daughter Brigid Gucwa of Baltimore, Maryland, stepdaughters Jodi Eckberg and husband Glen Furly of Austin, and Jeri Browder Smith, husband Dave Smith, granddaughter Sara Kate Browder, of Madison, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to VA Shelter, Housing Corp, 1702 NE 2nd St., Ocala, Florida 34470, 352-509-5714.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.roberts ofdunnellon.com.
