Roger Lin Metcalf, aged 66, of Hernando, Florida, passed away April 3, 2023, at Diamond Ridge Hospice in Beverly Hills, Florida.
He was a retired chef and construction worker, and he served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1977 through 1985.
He is survived by his mother, Naomi Metcalf (Wild); his sister, Gail Metcalf-Kinley (Joe); and brother, Gary Metcalf (Colleen).
He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Hal Metcalf.
A memorial service was held at First Baptist Church of Dunnellon on April 6, 2023.
