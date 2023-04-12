Roger A. Barnes, 80, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on March 25 after a short illness. He was the loving husband of Helen Barnes.
Roger was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, son of the late Wilbur and Jean Barnes. Roger was a meat cutter for Star Market in Franklin, Massachusetts.
Other survivors are his sister Barbara Lucas, three brothers; Raymond Barnes and wife Pamela, Gerald Barnes and wife Denise, and Ernest Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be conducted privately.
